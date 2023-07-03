Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after acquiring an additional 398,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,219. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

