Mason & Associates Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,544. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

