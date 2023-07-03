Mason & Associates Inc Sells 702 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.68. 319,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,616. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

