Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $393.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

