Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $390.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

