Maverick Protocol Trading Down 43.5% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.25 million and $29.54 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.42533846 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $15,719,879.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.