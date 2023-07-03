MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 2,489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,119,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 655,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

