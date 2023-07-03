MBA Advisors LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

