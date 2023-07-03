MBA Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,103. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.96 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

