MBA Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 230,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,667. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.