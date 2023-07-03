MBA Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.86. 621,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

