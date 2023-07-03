MBA Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 287.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 375.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.92. 2,191,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.