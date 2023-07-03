McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

MCK traded down $6.92 on Monday, reaching $420.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

