MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. 944,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,690. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.