Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.82. 504,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.