Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.