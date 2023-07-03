Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,516,380,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 298,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 818,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

