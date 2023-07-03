Melone Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up about 1.9% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

