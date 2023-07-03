Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $419,966.60 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002833 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012351 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

