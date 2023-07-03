MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $360.50 and last traded at $360.04. 146,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 804,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.