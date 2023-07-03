Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Midwest from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958. Midwest has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.46. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Midwest will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Midwest stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.70% of Midwest worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

(Free Report)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.