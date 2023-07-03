Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 362,850 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWC stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

