Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 56,828 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,828 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

