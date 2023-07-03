Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.