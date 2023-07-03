Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
