Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 676 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.