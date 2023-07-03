Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $68,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

