Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 105,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

