Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 16,057 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

