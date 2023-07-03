Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitek Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.