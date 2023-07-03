Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

