Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

MIMTF remained flat at C$17.10 on Monday. Mitsubishi Materials has a one year low of C$17.10 and a one year high of C$17.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.14.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

