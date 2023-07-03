Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mobilicom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Mobilicom has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 1.12% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

