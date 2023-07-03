MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.61 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $62.06 million and $3.61 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,594,313 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

