Monero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $119.97 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $119.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.26 or 0.00540255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,143.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00341202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.43 or 0.00919712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00064184 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00150359 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,300,292 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

