Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Monero has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $113.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $170.53 or 0.00548390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,075.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.00353471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00938240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00064900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00152769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,300,180 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

