Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $182.17 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $182.17 million and $3.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,225,808 coins and its circulating supply is 670,537,630 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.