Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.6 %

MOS stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.