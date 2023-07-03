MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $89.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

