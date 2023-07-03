My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $542,375.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012351 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.