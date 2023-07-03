MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. 139,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,408. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
