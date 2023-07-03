MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. 139,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,408. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. Analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

