National Bankshares Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.92.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$12.39.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4139388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

