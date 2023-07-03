Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 369,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

