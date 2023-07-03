Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.10. 4,720,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,799. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

