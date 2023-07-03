NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $96.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.69, but opened at $99.24. NetEase shares last traded at $100.58, with a volume of 160,409 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

NetEase Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

