NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.42. 14,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

