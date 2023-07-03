New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.28. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

