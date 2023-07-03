NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,099.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock remained flat at $74.20 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 443,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,004. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

