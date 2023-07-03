NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,555,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 772,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,798. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

