NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Up 65.9% in June

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

NextPlay Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NXTP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 10,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. NextPlay Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.