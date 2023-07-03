Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nidec Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nidec has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nidec Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

