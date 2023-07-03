NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut NIKE to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.13.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,663. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

